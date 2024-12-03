Astrology & Predictions *WORLD* - Winter 2024 to 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short predictions for WORLD (Russia, China, Israel, United Kingdom) 2024-2025 for about December 21, 2024 through 3/19/2025.
Yeah--rough patch for the entire world--eyes on Uranus, which was conjunct Algol back in 1940... Big shocking changes ahead between Christmas and third week in March 2025. Hang in there! There looks to be multiple "ways out" indicated.
