Works of the Flesh (Episode 3: Impurity/Uncleanness)

Impurity refers to any kind of uncleanness or defilement, both physical and moral. It can include things like sexual immorality, but it can also include other things, such as greed, selfishness, and hatred.

Supporting Biblical verses, include but are not limited to:

o "But now you must put away all such things as these: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth." (Colossians 3:8)

o "If you keep your mouth shut, you will be safe; if you open it, you will be in trouble." (Proverbs 10:19)

o "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen." (Ephesians 4:29)

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio (The Longer I Serve Him): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HwnGRCHJTg

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]