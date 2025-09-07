BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian desertion explodes to 142K in 2025 alone - man taken to be mobilized
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
92 views • 1 week ago

Ukrainian desertion explodes to 142K in 2025 alone — Ukrainian journalist Boyko

'With monthly losses of at least 10K, and only 20K to 30K new conscripts mobilized, the army is experiencing a state of collapse'

Of course they are deserting, given how they are being mobilized…

Footage from Ukrainian media

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
