Douglas Macgregor: SOTU Response
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
239 views • 03/09/2024

America Is A Constitutional Republic

* Throughout his SOTU speech, [Bidan] mentioned democracy multiple times (as libs do regularly).

* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.

* It’s code for mob rule.

* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.

* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.


Other Notables

* What’s up with all the U.S. Marshal badges?

* Why wasn’t the Presidential Seal on [Bidan]’s podium?

* Why was the Capitol like an abandoned ghost town early Friday morning? Even the fencing and barriers were gone, as if nothing happened there Thursday night.

* Now back to our regular program.


Our Country Our Choice | CEO, Douglas Macgregor State Of The Union Response (8 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hwbnl-ceo-douglas-macgregor-state-of-the-union-response.html

Keywords
state of the unionjoe bidenliberalismlarptyrannythird worlddictatorshipdemocracypolitical theaterleftismtotalitarianismdespotismmob ruledouglas macgregorconstitutional republicauthoritarianismbanana republicautocracyrevelation of the methodpuppet regimelive-action role playweaponized language
