Douglas Macgregor: SOTU Response

America Is A Constitutional Republic
* Throughout his SOTU speech, [Bidan] mentioned democracy multiple times (as libs do regularly).
* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.
* It’s code for mob rule.
* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.
* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.
Other Notables
* What’s up with all the U.S. Marshal badges?
* Why wasn’t the Presidential Seal on [Bidan]’s podium?
* Why was the Capitol like an abandoned ghost town early Friday morning? Even the fencing and barriers were gone, as if nothing happened there Thursday night.
* Now back to our regular program.
Our Country Our Choice | CEO, Douglas Macgregor State Of The Union Response (8 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4hwbnl-ceo-douglas-macgregor-state-of-the-union-response.html