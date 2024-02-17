Making it Illegal to Question mRNA technology - Primer for the WHO Treaty?

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

mRNA Thought Control – Prison Time for Beast Tech

“France passes a law penalizing critics of mRNA treatments, igniting debates on free speech and public health. The law, dubbed 'Article Pfizer', sets a precedent in the global health policy landscape and raises questions about individual rights and state control.” https://bnnbreaking.com/politics/frances-article-pfizer-a-controversial-shift-in-health-policy-and-free-speech

We are seeing studies missing the obvious connection of the poison poke and heart issues. Is Science fake? Also, COVID-19 immunization products (“vaccines”) were supposed to stay at the injection site. However, according to a New York University study, vaccine messenger RNA (mRNA) and coronavirus spike protein can reach placentas and umbilical cords in pregnant women.

Who is Funding the Invasion and Why?

According to Zero Hedge, “The migrant expansion has been fueled by more than $1 billion in funding from the U.S. government to the U.N. and other agencies assisting migrants, according to a government spending database. Migrant advocates from the left are now becoming political appointees, leading him to believe that the migrant crisis is “engineered.” In Mr. Bensman’s 2023 book “Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History,” he contended that mass migration has become a cottage industry, with many migrant-centered NGOs getting fat off taxpayer dollars. He pointed to one group called HIAS, a migration assistance group initially founded to help Jews fleeing Eastern Europe. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once served on the group’s board. It’s one of several groups that has received millions of dollars in federal grants, according to Mr. Bensman. “We’re actually funding our own border crisis,” Todd Bensman, senior national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a “pro-immigrant, low-immigration” think tank, told The Epoch Times.

We go deep into two Jewish philosophies on why Jews fund the invasion. What will happen with False Flags on Jewish Synagogues and why Western Jews have been sold out as pawns in the NWO game? How does the fit the rise of the Anti Christ and the beheading of Christians? The Right left is fake.