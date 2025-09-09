Coming True: Angry Bear & Internal Revolution 09/09/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan reveals how Trump is about to anger the Russian Bear, preparing their heart to attack America – just like the Prophecies warned us. We also see how City Mayors and State Governors are getting increasingly angry at Trump’s idea of sending troops to curb crime! Moving us toward the Internal Revolution.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
07:25Unlocking a World of Revelation
11:05Trouble
21:30Fall of the Dollar
26:38War