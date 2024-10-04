Culture Shock - 3 Stooges Support Kamala

Riots Erupt In England After Teenage Child Of Migrants Goes On Stabbing Spree





Twenty years ago such an incident would be widely regarded in the UK and Europe as a terrorist attack. In the woke haze of 2024, though, the 17-year-old child of Rwandan migrants who went on a stabbing spree at a kids dance recital in the town of Southport, England is treated as a run-of-the-mill criminal. The response from the British public is one of rage as riots erupt across the country.





https://www.renegadetribune.com/riots-erupt-in-england-after-teenage-child-of-migrants-goes-on-stabbing-spree/









Alarm over surge in migrant murder and rape suspects in Britain





HALF of all rape and murder suspects in some parts of Britain are foreigners, new figures show. An investigation found that across the country almost a fifth of those believed responsible for the worst crimes last year were born outside the UK.





https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/672735/half-of-British-rape-suspects-are-foreign









Liberals plot to redistribute immigrants into small-town Canada, documents show





Documents reveal the federal Liberals intend to siphon immigrants and newcomers out of big cities into primarily rural areas in Northern Ontario and Western Canada.





https://rightforcanada.ca/canadian-news/liberals-plot-to-redistribute-immigrants-into-small-town-canada-documents-show/









White Replacement Isn’t a Conspiracy Theory





Tucker Carlson’s recent monologue on demographic replacement has sent leftists into a frenzy. It’s not that they categorically deny the fact that Whites are being demographically replaced, they just think it’s “racist” for Whites to talk about it.





https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2021/04/30/white-replacement-isnt-a-conspiracy-theory/









England HAS FALLEN: Insane Videos Capture Dystopic Scenes as MASSIVE Migrant Riots Break Out in the UK





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/england-has-fallen-insane-videos-capture-dystopic-scenes/









Indian students in Brampton DEMAND work permit extensions at protest





Another protest staged by Indian international students demanding work permit extensions and permanent residency is underway in Canada





https://tnc.news/2024/06/03/rhf-indian-brampton-protest/









Indian students PROTEST against DEPORTATION from Canada





International students, who are no longer eligible for postgraduate work permits and will be slated for deportation from Canada, are now protesting in large numbers against provincial and federal governments to let them stay in the country





https://tnc.news/2024/05/13/rhf-indian-protest-deportation/









Three former premiers attempting to recruit Canadians as canvassers for Kamala Harris





Three former Canadian premiers – at least two of whom have at one point denounced the perils of “American-style politics” – have been announced as the face of a new movement seeking to recruit Canadians for American politics.





The group “Canadians for Kamala” announced Thursday it had been endorsed by former B.C. premier Christy Clark, former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, and former Alberta premier Rachel Notley.





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/three-former-premiers-attempting-to-recruit-canadians-as-canvassers-for-kamala-harris