"This is a global war on farming."

Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek sheds light on the dire situation faced by UK farmers.
"The goal is, of course, to kill off family farming... so that the government can control the food and control the people."
"The only thing that will be left are state-controlled, centralised farms, where they can manipulate your food, control the market and control you."
"And that's why I really hope that the UK farmers will rise up."
Source https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/185241925623263651)
From @Real Wide Awake Media
