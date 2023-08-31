Loving the Truth

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
1 view • 08/31/2023

September 13th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about loving God's truth and warns about the different types of unrighteousness we'll encounter in these last days. 2 Timothy 3:5 warns us to turn away from such people who have a form of godliness but deny the power of the Holy Spirit. Do not be like the foolish virgins, but rather hold fast to that which is true. Reach out to Jesus continually, and be wary of the sins unto death listed in Galatians 5, Ephesians 5, 1 Corinthians 5&6, and Revelation 21:8.

"That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness." 2 Thessalonians 2:12

