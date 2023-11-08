Destruction of an Israeli Merkava 4 tank in urban battles in Gaza by a man “in a sweater” and an RPG-7

Al-Quds Brigades: We destroyed an Israeli vehicle and wounded a number of enemy soldiers while targeting an armored force in the western Gaza axis.

Al-Qassam Brigades: We destroyed two Israeli tanks southwest of Gaza City with “Al-Yassin 105” shells.





