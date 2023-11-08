© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of an Israeli Merkava 4 tank in urban battles in Gaza by a man “in a sweater” and an RPG-7
Adding:
Al-Quds Brigades: We destroyed an Israeli vehicle and wounded a number of enemy soldiers while targeting an armored force in the western Gaza axis.
Al-Qassam Brigades: We destroyed two Israeli tanks southwest of Gaza City with “Al-Yassin 105” shells.