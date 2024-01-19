Alex Jones Full Show 1/18/24 w/Jack Posobiec

NATO Mobilizes 90,000 Troops for War With Russia While WEF Plots World Domination In Davos! — FULL SHOW 1/18/24. Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how NATO is mobilizing troops to prepare for war with Russia, starting in Poland. Also, Avi Yemini of Rebel News joins Alex Jones live from Davos, Switzerland to report about the WEF annual summit, and explain how ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt snapped at him while he asked a few questions. Drew Hernandez hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.
