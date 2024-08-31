After the Ukrainians fled from Karlovka, our troops took Galitsynovka.

The supply of the khokhols on the ledge north of Krasnogorovka is now held on a thin spigot through Zhelannoye-2. If they don't start coming out now, then they will run away only through the fields or end up in a cauldron.

Also: ❗️The "Center" group of troops took control of the settlement of Kirovo in the DPR and continues to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.



