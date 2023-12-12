How content creators risk their lives to document war Witness Documentary (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
At a time when only local journalists and social media influencers are reporting from inside Gaza, Ahmed Hijazi moves from content creator to war reporter. “In Gaza, there is no difference between a journalist and a social media creator,” says Hijazi nearly one month into Israel’s war on Gaza. From the Yarmouk Square bombsite to the first Israeli airstrikes on the Al Shifa hospital, Hijazi shows his millions of followers the unfolding tragedy of the war and his undying love for Gaza.
