Dutch Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Rioters In The Hague:

- Emergency services and police in The Hague reportedly used tear gas to disperse migrants, who were throwing bricks at officers and setting cars on fire.

- Two rival groups of Eritrean migrants clashed violently late Saturday night in the Dutch city, before "it got seriously out of hand" according to an official from The Hague municipality.

- The clashes follow other violent incidents involving pro- and anti-government factions of Eritrean migrants in Stuttgart and Tel Aviv last year.