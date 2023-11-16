Greg Kelly: Democrats don't want our country to look like America anymore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly explains the different threats to America by the Democrats, talks about the different rights that American citizens have to make a difference, proves that politicians like Biden, Obama, and Clinton have used their political powers for personal gain
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html