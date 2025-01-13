Trump made a 'transcript' of his conversation with Obama from Jimmy Carter's recent funeral

The parody, shared to Trump's Truth Social and his Instagram account shows Obama praising Trump's 2024 victory before taking a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump made a "transcript" of his conversation with Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral, which took place recently.

Obama said he was shocked by Trump's victory and admitted he did everything he could for Kamala Harris, but she "turned out terrible." Obama also said Biden did not want to drop out of the election and leave office.

In the end they joked and agreed to play golf.

