Grzegorz Braun and Sweden. Starmer and Fabian Society. Tether El Salvador. The Mob's infiltration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: Sinful pride in Polish is "pycha", pronounced "pysha".
Honorable pride is "duma".
Correction 2: The Polish firefighters came to Sweden 2018 - Hard to talk when one gets emotional.
Articles, memes, and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/grzegorz-braun-and-sweden
#GrzegorzBraun #KeirStarmer #ElSalvador #corruption #Tether