VACCINE-INJURED AMERICANS BREAK THEIR SILENCE

Del spotlights emotional testimonies from the new documentary "Follow the Silenced", featuring Americans of all ages whose lives were devastated by COVID vaccine injuries. From paralysis to gaslighting by doctors, these stories expose a public health system unwilling to listen, and a movement rising to demand justice.