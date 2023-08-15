BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Whirlwind Dream 8-15-23 journaled on 8-17-23@8:24am (Uploaded 8-18-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
124 views • 08/19/2023

A dream from my lovely Jesus of a massive storm of war and trouble coming to America.

Proverbs 1:27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email: [email protected]
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBooks Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

