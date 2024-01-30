Slavery in Secret Space: Soul-Shards stuffed into Clone Bodies. Soul Swapping the hopelessly Forgotten

Sources: Awakening Cosmic Reality Show "Daniel Sala, Apollymi Mandylion, Ileana Interview about SSP's, Super Soldiers, Inner Earth & ET's"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1djV3lkNMQI
Awakening Cosmic Reality Show "Galaxy of Unity Apollymi & Ileana Discuss Space Journeys, Disclosure Part 1"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG5knhcUthQ
Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi & John Whitberg: SSP Insider Interview - 9.6 Trillion Breakaways, ETs Fighting over Earth"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QspBEZCco2M
Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi Mandylion: SSP Insider Interview - ICC, Off-world Cultures, Hollow Earth"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv2t0QSFPWA
Super Soldier Talk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Draco Battle in 3.5 Delta Quadrant"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2ZVHbYoSYc
SuperSoldierTalk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Section 13 32-C Milab Programming"
Apollymi Mandylion is a Dragon/Elf hybrid Super-Soldier, who came here from Source Creator’s 1st Universe "Hanova". Being involved in Secret Space Programs (=SSP) since 5 years old - she has had multiple galactic species encounters and literally travels between 2 universes and parallel realities. Being Dragon, Elf, plus 3 more species - she has formidable ’Super Powers’. She was created by Dark Fleet and the "Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate" (=ICC).
If you like to contact Apollymi, please reach her on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/apolys.mandylion.96
youtube: www.youtube.com/@apollymimandylion1800
