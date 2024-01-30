Create New Account
Slavery in Secret Space: Soul-Shards stuffed into Clone Bodies. Soul Swapping the hopelessly Forgotten
Sergeant Schultz
Sources: Awakening Cosmic Reality Show "Daniel Sala, Apollymi Mandylion, Ileana Interview about SSP's, Super Soldiers, Inner Earth & ET's"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1djV3lkNMQI

Awakening Cosmic Reality Show "Galaxy of Unity Apollymi & Ileana Discuss Space Journeys, Disclosure Part 1"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG5knhcUthQ

Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi & John Whitberg: SSP Insider Interview - 9.6 Trillion Breakaways, ETs Fighting over Earth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QspBEZCco2M

Saint Olga 69 "Apollymi Mandylion: SSP Insider Interview - ICC, Off-world Cultures, Hollow Earth"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv2t0QSFPWA

Super Soldier Talk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Draco Battle in 3.5 Delta Quadrant"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2ZVHbYoSYc

SuperSoldierTalk "Super Soldier Talk with Apollymi - Section 13 32-C Milab Programming"

http://tinyurl.com/533dnyb6


Apollymi Mandylion is a Dragon/Elf hybrid Super-Soldier, who came here from Source Creator’s 1st Universe "Hanova". Being involved in Secret Space Programs (=SSP) since 5 years old - she has had multiple galactic species encounters and literally travels between 2 universes and parallel realities. Being Dragon, Elf, plus 3 more species - she has formidable ’Super Powers’. She was created by Dark Fleet and the "Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate" (=ICC).


If you like to contact Apollymi, please reach her on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/apolys.mandylion.96

youtube: www.youtube.com/@apollymimandylion1800



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

