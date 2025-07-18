7/18/25 TRUMP: TREASON EXPOSED! DNI Gabbard! GENIUS/HR1919, WHO WIN! LASD FF, MS Azure CCP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/18/25 The Treasonous Coup' attempt vs. President Trump & America exposed By DNI Gabbard in massive intelligence release! WHO Global Health Assembly Amendments Banned by Trump/State Dept./HHS! Microsoft's Azure software across DoD/Fed Gov backdoor to CCP exposed! GENIUS Act signed & HR 1919 is a dubious replacement to protect USA from future Digital Currency replacing US $ and Much More! Prayers are Paramount as we face down the Spider Web of Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
DNI Gabbard Releases the Treason Intel!
Dems walk out of Senate Judiciary Com. Hearing to confirm Emile Bove & Judge J Pirro:
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-panel-approves-nominations-bove-pirro-democrats-walk-out
HR 1919, Anti CBDC Surveillance Act: Does not outright ban a CBDC
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SAP-HR1919.pdf
Text of HR 1919: Anti CBDC Surveillance Act:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1919/text
HUGE WIN! USA Rejects World Health Org. Assembly Amendments!!!
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-united-states-has-rejected-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746475&post_id=168647466&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Navy Intel W'Blower: Microsoft/Azure fed US Intel to CCP:
https://rumble.com/v6wd4lc-ep134-exposed-microsoft-allowed-china-access-to-dod-cyber-systems.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Debbie Lerhman substack: Earth to MAHA~Help! I’m drowning in a toxic stew:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-168666854
TAKE ACTION NOW This is at least as big a deal as the bill that removed liability from vaccines:
On Tuesday, July 22nd, the full Appropriations Committee will meet to vote on the appropriations bill, including the pesticide rider. Get the pesticide liability shield removed from the pending Interior Appropriations Bill:
Dept of Interior FY26 July 14, 2025 Press Release: Key Takeaways:
“Ensuring chemical and pesticide manufacturers are not overburdened with requirements that would drive businesses overseas and threaten American competitiveness” ~
https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/committee-releases-fy26-interior-environment-and-related-agencies
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6wddq0-71825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
“Breakdown: It’s a Beautiful Place to Start”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHvXvoXJu48
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ