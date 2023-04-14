JAILHOUSE Footage | "Rapists, Murderers, Child Rapists, and Men Who Have Killed Women in Our Rooms"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James O’Keefe strikes again! O’Keefe Media Group released insider footage of a Washington Corrections Center For Women inmate.
The footage shines light on male inmates inside the women’s prison claiming to be transgender.
“Rapists, murderers, child rapists, and men who have killed women in our rooms,” the insider said.
“I know there’s some having sex with women,” the inmate said.
“…Somehow in this institution, they are adopting ways to apply these so-called mandated laws, that came out of no where to prohibit segregation for certain individuals,” the inmate said. ” Usually sex offenders are not in general population…some of these men are not confused. They’re just manipulating the system.”
The inmate said the transgenders get special treatment.
