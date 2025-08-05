New York Times Exposed: Hamas’s PR Puppets or Just Clueless Cashiers?

the New York Times, the so-called "paper of record" that’s basically Hamas’s unpaid intern! From the Mohammed kid fiasco—where they ignored a chubby brother to scream "Israel’s starving babies!"—to the Al-Ahli hospital lie blaming Israel for a rocket misfire, this is a masterclass in propaganda disguised as journalism. Are they just sloppy, or are they stuffing their pockets with ideological cash? Let’s unpack the bias, the buried corrections, and why their pro-Israel stories are just a PR Band-Aid.

Watch: Hilarious takedowns of NYT’s biased reporting

Deep dive into Gaza narrative spin









Like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more unfiltered rants! Drop your thoughts in the comments—should NYT fire someone or just admit they’re a propaganda mill? #NewYorkTimes #MediaBias #IsraelGaza #Propaganda #JournalismFail #Hamas #AlAhliHospital #MohammedCase #mediacriticism





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)















