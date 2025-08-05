New York Times Exposed: Hamas’s PR Puppets or Just Clueless Cashiers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
the New York Times, the so-called "paper of record" that’s basically Hamas’s unpaid intern! From the Mohammed kid fiasco—where they ignored a chubby brother to scream "Israel’s starving babies!"—to the Al-Ahli hospital lie blaming Israel for a rocket misfire, this is a masterclass in propaganda disguised as journalism. Are they just sloppy, or are they stuffing their pockets with ideological cash? Let’s unpack the bias, the buried corrections, and why their pro-Israel stories are just a PR Band-Aid.
Watch: Hilarious takedowns of NYT’s biased reporting
Deep dive into Gaza narrative spin
