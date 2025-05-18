Why I wrote an EDGY biohacking novel - "Not For Sex Addicts" - INSTEAD of another self-help book...

My new novel "Hourglass" - about biohacking, seduction, and philosophy - bears the subtitle "Not For Sex Addicts." Did I subtitle it so JUST to be provocative and elicit your curiosity, click, and purchase?

No.

The subtitle is a selective invitation. A challenge to those with some degree of sexual sovereignty - a mirror held up to their own agency: their capacity to bend the trajectory of their lives through sharper, smarter sexual choices. And the subtitle is my subtle shot across the bow of Sexaholics Anonymous and the broader psychological sphere, which, I contend, disempowers many by giving them the label “Sex Addict.”

Here, I level 7 trenchant critiques, breaking down what the mainstream gets wrong about "Sex Addiction" — and why I wrote a spicy science fiction thriller to make sexual self-control SEXY.





7:25 “Sex Addict”

18:15 Porn Addiction ≠ Sex Addiction

22:30 Naughty = Irresistible

25:40 Surrender?

34:05 The Solution: Prevention

38:30 Why I Wrote Hourglass

47:00 History of Hourglass





The Myth of Sex Addiction 📑 Everything mentioned here

