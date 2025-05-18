BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why I wrote an EDGY biohacking novel - "Not For Sex Addicts" - INSTEAD of another self-help book...
19 views • 4 months ago

My new novel "Hourglass" - about biohacking, seduction, and philosophy - bears the subtitle "Not For Sex Addicts." Did I subtitle it so JUST to be provocative and elicit your curiosity, click, and purchase?

No.

The subtitle is a selective invitation. A challenge to those with some degree of sexual sovereignty - a mirror held up to their own agency: their capacity to bend the trajectory of their lives through sharper, smarter sexual choices. And the subtitle is my subtle shot across the bow of Sexaholics Anonymous and the broader psychological sphere, which, I contend, disempowers many by giving them the label “Sex Addict.”

Here, I level 7 trenchant critiques, breaking down what the mainstream gets wrong about "Sex Addiction" — and why I wrote a spicy science fiction thriller to make sexual self-control SEXY.


7:25 “Sex Addict”

18:15 Porn Addiction ≠ Sex Addiction

22:30 Naughty = Irresistible

25:40 Surrender?

34:05 The Solution: Prevention

38:30 Why I Wrote Hourglass

47:00 History of Hourglass


The Myth of Sex Addiction 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/999-hourglass-sex-addiction

Order Novel [Audiobook Included] 🛒 Hourglass: A science fiction novel - Not For Sex Addicts - about seduction, biohacking & philosophy

Limitless Mindset Store: https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Hourglass

Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=V2ZcEQAAQBAJ


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
sex addictionpsychologyporn addictionlimitless mindsetsex addictsexaholics anonymoussexual sovereigntysexual self-controlbiohacking addictionsexaholics anonymous white book12 step programshourglass novel
