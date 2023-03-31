From Islam to Christianity (Interview: Mike Westerfield)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Westerfield was brought up as a nominal Christian. As a correction officer in a prison, Mike met many Muslim inmates who gave him books about Islam. Reading them, Mike questioned his own faith. Sadly, he became convinced that Jesus was a mere prophet, not the Son of God, and converted to Islam. But God was watching over Mike. Soon he had an encounter with the living Son of God in a dream.
