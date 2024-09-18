BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mammoth Hospital in Specialized Orthopedic Surgery
PlanetTVStudios
PlanetTVStudios
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 8 months ago

Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on Mammoth Hospital.


Mammoth Hospital is a modern, 17-bed Critical Access Hospital, supported by full-time board certified medical staff and first rate equipment. They are proud to offer personalized care with their highly qualified nursing staff throughout their facility and 12 out-patient clinics.


As an Official Medical Provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Teams, they are proud of their specialized orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation programs. Mammoth Hospital is always prepared to meet the health care needs of their residents and visitors with 24-hour emergency care.


Their Mission: To promote the well-being and improve the health of their residents and guests.


Their Vision: Meticulous Care - Memorable People - Majestic Location


Their Values:

Excellence - They will provide an experience that surpasses all expectations.

Leadership - They believe that effective leadership begins with a commitment to serve others.

Empathy - They will look through the lens of others without judgement.

Value - They will provide worth that pleases and surprises.

Accountability - They will honor and fulfill their agreements and promises.

Trust - They will cherish and respect the privilege and responsibility of their calling to serve others.

Encouragement - They will inspire courage and confidence to overcome adversity and enable healing.


​For more information about Mammoth Hospital please visit https://mammothhospital.org


​For more information about the series visit Planet TV Studios https://planettvstudios.com or call Christian Alain, Executive Producer, (888) 210-4292 x100

Keywords
orthopedic surgerynew frontiersplanet tv studiosmammoth hospital
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy