Ukrainians suffered tremendous losses at the main post of Krasny Liman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered tremendous losses in the main command post and air defense in Krasny Liman settlement by Iskander-M missile strong attack of Russian forces. Major losses include the command post and 65 Ukrainian soldiers, 2 UAV control stations, 10 fixed-wing drones, about 300 FPV drones, 1 antenna mast system, 2 command and staff vehicles, and 3 off-road motorized vehicles.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/