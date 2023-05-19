BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Epoch TV | Whistleblowers Expose Just How Politicized the FBI Has Become
GalacticStorm
88 views • 05/19/2023

Epoch TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Whistleblowers Expose Just How Politicized the FBI Has Become


FBI agents who refused to break the law, who refused to carry out what they viewed as unlawful orders, or who came out to expose alleged crimes being committed within the agency itself, have been punished by the FBI. Some lost their jobs. Some went without pay. Many of them were defamed and attacked by news outlets after members of Congress selectively leaked information.


The agents lost their well-being, their reputations were harmed, and they knowingly faced these punishments in order to uphold the values that the FBI was once expected to uphold.


This was the gist of the hearing today on what’s gone wrong with the FBI. It was part of the investigation by the Select Subcommittee into the “weaponization” of the federal government, which is being conducted under the House Judiciary Committee.


In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll be speaking about this story and others.

FBI whistleblowers have stood out to expose just how weaponized and politicized the Bureau has become. They revealed how agents who refused to break the law, who refused to carry out what they viewed as unlawful orders, or who exposed alleged crimes being committed within the agency itself, have been punished by the FBI.


#JoshuaPhilipp on how the FBI is quickly turning into a weaponized arm of the government.


Watch 👇 https://www.theepochtimes.com/whistleblowers-expose-just-how-politicized-the-fbi-has-become_5276233.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=SecretPolice&utm_content=05-18-2023


doj corruptionepoch tvfbi whistleblowerjosh philippcross roads
