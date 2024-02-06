Biden's Amazon BOOK BAN and 13 MORE times the Left accused the Right of doing what THEY’RE doing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 6, 2024
Rep. Jim Jordan has revealed an alleged attempt by the White House to pressure Amazon into censoring books that didn't fit its COVID-19 agenda. And yet, the Biden administration has had the gall to accuse the Right of "banning books" (aka removing inappropriate books from children's libraries). Glenn reviews this and 13 more times the Left has accused the Right of doing exactly what it has been doing.
