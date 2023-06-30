Think You Know What Sin Is?

Truth - Pass It On: https://www.youtube.com/@northernohr?sub_confirmation=1



The bible tells us that sin is what separates us from G-d. And if you consider yourself to be a follower of Messiah Yeshua, or Jesus if you prefer, and we're supposed to walk as He walked, and you know that He was sinless... Then I guess it would behove us to know what sin really is, right?

Did you know that the NT states that sin is disobedience to Torah? You know, that thing that church leaders like to claim was done away with? Now that line of reasoning may have sufficed to receive that piece of nonsense they call a degree but not likely to hold water when they stand before the Most High.

Don't take my word for it. Go look! Sin is transgression of Torah. (1 John 3:4) And Now remember Messiah's words, "Go and sin no more!" (John 8:11)