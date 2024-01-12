The ANOINTING & Testimony Of Deliverance ~ Brother Emanuel 7-12-2021

BEAUTIFUL Testimony of Almighty God's Deliverance Power

from the Strongholds of Satan/ Rg Stair !!!

Hope All is Well Brother Emanuel, The Lord Jesus Bless and Keep you

is Our Prayer always my friend !

https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c