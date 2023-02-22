BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Ch. 10-11 The Giant Angel And Two Witnesses (Catholic Apocalypse Part 6)
02/22/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Oct 20, 2016

Today we examine the Seventh Trumpet of the Apocalypse, the Gigantic Angel (?), and the identity of the Two Witnesses according to Saint Augustine and Saint Thomas Aquinas. We also step into some Christology and look at some of the Preterist details surrounding the two witnesses and their 42 month battle with the Beast.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGan-wHvP9A


Keywords
bible studychristianreligioncatholicapocalypserevelationtwo witnessesthe beastpreteristst augustinedr taylor marshallgiant angelst thomas aquinachristology
