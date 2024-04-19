End of Life Issues - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 136 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Mark Baron, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 18, 2024





All of us will have to face sooner or later end-of-life issues, either for ourselves or our loved ones. Many Catholics do not fully understand what this entails and what the Catholic Church teaches. Father Mark Baron, MIC, shares how the Church, through her moral teachings, can offer help and guidance in making the best decisions. Then hear the story of Emmaus Catholic Hospice, which provides authentic Catholic care to those at the end of their lives.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





