Blu Notte - L'Ombra Oscura della P2 [2009 - Carlo Lucarelli]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.raiplay.it/video/2011/09/Lombra-oscura-della-P2---Blu-notte-d3e31994-4557-4d9b-ac8f-d9ee0ec0fbbd.html https://www.raiplay.it/video/2009/10/Lombra-oscura-della-P2-8e0cdeb3-a16a-495e-8d3d-333a97a322b4.html
https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/blunotte
La storia della P2, la famigerata loggia massonica segreta Propaganda Due, dei suoi interessi economici e dei suoi progetti politici autoritari, tornati drammaticamente di attualità negli ultimi anni.