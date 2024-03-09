Trump Jr. reacts to 'low bar' Biden 'disaster' SOTU address

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'SAD DISPLAY': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to give reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address, plus the new Biden campaign ad which likens his father to the KKK.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html