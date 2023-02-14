BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jonathan Kleck Obama Failed Prophesy
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
102 views • 02/14/2023

Deuteronomy 18:20-22

20 But the prophet who presumes to speak a word in my name that I have not commanded him to speak, or[f] who speaks in the name of other gods, that same prophet shall die.’

21 And if you say in your heart, ‘How may we know the word that the Lord has not spoken? 22 when a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord, if the word does not come to pass or come true, that is a word that the Lord has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously. You need not be afraid of him.

Song "What I've Done" by Linkin Park

All clips taken from OBAMA/ TYRANT LIZARD KING !!! March 13, 2018 59 months ago as of February 2023 https://youtu.be/_MJ35g_xwLQ

obamajonathan kleckfailed prophesy
