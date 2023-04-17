BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Persecuted Patriots with Sal Greco and Chris Paul | MSOM Ep. 725
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
17 views • 04/17/2023

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Sal Greco about being investigated for being friends with Roger Stone. Next, Chris Paul talks about the Biden Crime family, the trans agenda, and the puppet masters at the top who control the woke corporations and central banks.


https://helpthisnycop.com/

https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/


https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/


Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com


