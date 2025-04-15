© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rebecca Risner Starke Circuit Court Magistrate Micah Cox (ProSe partial win)
44 views • 5 months ago
• Self-Representation: Rebecca Risner chose to represent herself despite the court’s warnings about the challenges.
• Motion to Dismiss Outcome: The court partially granted Risner’s motion to dismiss, allowing the state to amend the charging instrument’s defective statutory citation.
• Trial Date Set: The jury trial is scheduled for August 20, 2025, with a final pretrial conference and plea agreement deadline on July 30, 2025.
• Trial Duration and Witnesses: Rebecca expects a one-day trial with one witness, while the state anticipates one or two witnesses.
• Trial Preparation Instructions: The court provided Rebecca with instructions on trial preparation, including filing motions and subpoenas, and emphasized the consequences of failing to appear.
• Next Steps: Mr. Pulis will amend the information, Rebecca will file subpoenas and motions, and the court will proceed with the amended charges.
