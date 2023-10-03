Ben Bergquam | El Paso, Texas: Everything they’re telling you is a lie.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Exclusive footage from El Paso, Texas. Everything they’re telling you is a lie. We have traitors running our government. This is not failed policy. This is their policy!
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
