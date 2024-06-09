BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

To Poop Or Not To Poop
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • 11 months ago

~~~~ That is the question.

As it turns out, there's more to this story than what's generally being presented by social media. Personally, not in any way being a fan of Sleepy Joe, we have to be fair so, let's listen to the great Mark Dice as he gives an excellent presentation of this event.


Video Source:

Mark Dice


Closing Theme Music:

'Haunted Carnival' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

﻿﻿

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Mark Dice or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.



ce sun20:49

Keywords
bidenfranced-daypoopnormandyd-day memorial event
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy