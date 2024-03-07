J6 'Bomber' Case: Major Development

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look — QueMala really was at the DNC, not the Capitol, on January 6.
This has been a set-up from the beginning.
They all knew the entire time.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4f7zl0-another-cyberattack-was-this-video-a-warning-ep.-2194-02232024.html