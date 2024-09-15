BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Are you his daughter", Reporter asks Kamala Harris While With Willie Brown In 1995
FatBoyNewsNetwork
FatBoyNewsNetwork
0 follower
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • 8 months ago

https://www.tnonline.com/20240914/letter-to-the-editor-willie-browns-party-girl/

Letter to the editor: Willie Brown’s “Party Girl”

For those who may be unaware, Kamala Harris is well-known throughout California as Willie Brown’s “party girl.” That’s because, as a single woman in the mid 1990s, Kamala orchestrated her way to the top of the California Democratic Party by sleeping and partying with a married career politician named Willie Brown.

Willie at the time was one of the most powerful and influential Democrat bosses in California history. He was the speaker of the California State Assembly, a prominent position he’d held for 15 consecutive years. And Willie was as ruthless, as audacious, and as corrupt as they come. He later became the mayor of San Francisco and held that seat for eight years.

Kamala didn’t climb to the top of the Democratic Party ladder because of any personal achievements, superior intellect, or particular ability as a politician. She might be a dynamo in the bedroom, but in the political arena she’s mediocre at best and has all the acumen of a high school sophomore on the debate team. She had an open affair with a married man nearly twice her age, someone she knew had the raw political power to push her up the rungs of the ladder and she made the most of it. Kamala’s scandalous history of unethical and immoral personal behavior with old Willie makes Hillary Clinton appear virtuous by comparison. Kamala Harris is categorically unfit to hold the office of vice-president, much less the office of president.

As bad as it’s been in this country since 2021, it can – and just might – become a whole lot worse in the very near future. Kamala Harris, the California tart commonly referred to as Willie Brown’s “party girl,” could be our nation’s final straw and the one who pushes the United States right off a cliff. 

Keywords
kamala harriswillie brownparty girl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy