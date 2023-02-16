© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28jzh3eaca
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: Communist China is fully capable of manufacturing helium gas for helium balloons and it has thousands of production sites that cover the whole country, but unfortunately American military experts know nothing about it.
#helium #CCP #heliumballoons #CCPspyballoon #US
2/15/2023 文贵直播：中共国完全有能力生产氦气球，且有覆盖全国的几千个生产点，遗憾的是美国军事专家们对此一无所知
#氦气 #中共 #氦气球 #中共间谍气球 #美国