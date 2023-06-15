BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Archbishop Viganò: Cdl. Gregory’s silence on DC ‘Pride Mass’ a ‘betrayal of Christ’s teaching’
06/15/2023

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has urged the faithful to 'prayer, fasting, and penance' in 'atonement for the disrespect and sacrilege committed' at the 'Pride Mass' in Washington, DC.

