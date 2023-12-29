Create New Account
The Cabal Wants What We Have
As the elite cabal pushes forward in their quest to possess and rule over the earth, the irony surfaces when we realize that this is the destiny reserved for God's children.  Although these elites scheme to attain our positions and believe that their wealth and power will achieve all, their attempts will be futile, for they are deceived by darkness and pride and are without God.   

new world ordercabalend timesglobal elite

