BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Come Unto Me And I Will Forgive Thee
1Source
1Source
197 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 9 months ago

Brother James Key… YouTube clip.


Vance… was one of the most anti-Trump people ever, now he’s Trump‘s vice president pick.

The message here is that no matter how bad you sin you can come unto the antichrist and receive forgiveness.

Vance, (assumed nobody) made a deal with Netflix/Obama for a large sum of money, to produce his movie based on his book…  making him a puppet… this will be Obama‘s fourth term.

How many politicians have movies made about them?

Vance was originally named Bowman/ Bauer


Bauer - German and Jewish (Ashkenazic)

The name Bowman or Bauer is a status name for a peasant or nickname meaning ‘neighbor’, ‘fellow citizen’, from Middle High German (ge)bur, Middle Low German bur, denoting an occupant of a bur, a small dwelling or building.






Keywords
trumpsaviorrepentbauerbowmanvance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy