CBDC's and the End of Fiat Currency With Clive Thompson

Have you ever wondered what the future of money looks like? Join Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, in this special edition of Coffee with Lynette as she interviews Clive Thompson, a retired wealth management industry veteran who spent 47 years advising wealthy families on preserving and growing their financial wealth. Clive shares his insights on Britain's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), why central banks like India and China are buying gold and what it means for the future of the current fiat-based financial system. If you're curious about the new era of digital currency and how it will affect your financial future, don't miss this fascinating conversation. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Clive Thompson

2:48 Brit Coin

11:22 Breaking Through the Lower Zero Bound

17:00 Control of Inflation

20:48 Spot Gold

28:28 Nigeria’s CBDC’s

33:38 Purchasing Power of Gold

39:18 Protecting Your Wealth 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/cbdcs-and-the-end-of-fiat-currency-with-clive-thompson/

