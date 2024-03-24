© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communism, a creation of elite banksters to overthrow and enslave the masses.
The roots of communism are NOT in Cuba, China or Russia but in the West, know your communism and know who truly created and nurtured it.
#Elites #Rothchilds #Communism - Wake up! You're being played!
Wall Street And The Bolshevik Revolution By #AntonyCSutton
https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Sutton_Wall_Street_and_the_bolshevik_revolution-5.pdf
Rothschild Dynasty is Seeking to Fulfill #Kalergi #Depopulation Agenda
https://www.europereloaded.com/rothschild-dynasty-is-seek
#China, the #Rothschilds and the Global Rise of #Communism
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/china-the-rothschilds-and-the-global-rise-of-communism/
