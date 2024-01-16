Firstpost





Jan 16, 2024





Iran Says it Bombed a Mossad HQ in Iraqi Kurdistan & ISIS in Syria | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Iran conducted missile strikes on Iraq and Syria on Monday night. Tehran claims to have bombed an "espionage headquarters" belonging to Israel's Mossad Spy agency, which was located in the city of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region. Iraq has called the strike a violation of its sovereignty. Iran also claims that it bombed members of the terror group ISIS in Syria. Palki sharma tells you more.





