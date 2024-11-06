The humility of Jesus pt 2 || Humbling yourself before Jesus = great exploits || Matthew‬ ‭23‬:‭11‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mighty men and women of God were used by God to do great work because of humble hearts.
Humility opens the door for dependence on God, repentance, obedience and service.
“Therefore whoever humbles themselves himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”
Matthew 18:4 NKJV
“just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.”
Matthew 20:28 NKJV
“But he who is greatest among you shall be your servant.”
Matthew 23:11 NKJV